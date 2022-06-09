3 Shot to Death at Workplace in Maryland, Trooper Wounded

(Newser) – A gunman killed three people and critically wounded another person Thursday at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland, authorities said, before being stopped by a state trooper in a shootout. Sheriff's officials said deputies went to Columbia Machine Inc., a concrete molding company in Smithsburg, after receiving a report of an active shooter there. The gunman drove away, officials said, then was stopped about 10 miles away by Maryland state police, the Washington Post reports. "The suspect fired and shot the state trooper in the shoulder, who then returned fire and shot him," Gov. Larry Hogan told reporters. The trooper and the suspect were being treated at hospitals.

Deputies found the bodies of the three victims at the business, as well as the person who was critically wounded, per the AP. Relatives of company employees waited at a fire station in downtown Smithsburg on Thursday evening for information about their family members. Officials declined to say whether the suspect or victims worked at the business. Smithsburg, which has a population of almost 3,000, is just west of the president's Camp David retreat.