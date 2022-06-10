March for Our Lives Plans Weekend Rallies

(Newser) – March for Our Lives is planning hundreds of demonstrations across the country this weekend to demand changes to gun laws, driven partly by a series of mass shootings in the US. More than 450 rallies have been organized in at least 45 states, Axios reports, with protests possible at US embassies in other countries, as well. "Right now we are angry," said Mariah Cooley, a board member of the organization and senior at Howard University. "This will be a demonstration to show that us as Americans, we're not stopping anytime soon until Congress does their jobs. And if not, we'll be voting them out."

The event in the capital is scheduled to begin at noon at the Washington Monument. Speakers include March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg, Rep. Cori Bush, and Yolanda Renee King, granddaughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., per USA Today. She spoke at the first protest in 2018, when she was 9. This DC event is intended to be smaller than that first one, with the organization emphasizing holding smaller marches at more places. "We want to make sure that this work is happening across the country," said Daud Mumin, co-chairman of the march's board of directors. "This work is not just about DC, it's not just about senators." March for Our Lives has a march finder here.