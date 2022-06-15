Herschel Walker Accused of Hypocrisy on Fatherhood

Georgia Senate candidate criticizes absentee fathers, but report describes him as one himself
By Mike L. Ford,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 15, 2022 12:14 PM CDT
Updated Jun 15, 2022 12:25 PM CDT
Report Describes Walker, Critic of Absent Dads, as One Himself
Herschel Walker is seen after his Republican primary win on May 24 at the Georgian Terrace hotel in Atlanta.   (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

(Newser) – In 2020, Herschel Walker called absentee fathers "a major, major problem" in the Black community. He brought up the issue again last year in an interview, per the New York Times, comparing the problem to forced family separations during slavery and saying, "If you have a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman ... you don't leave that child." On Tuesday, news broke that Walker has a previously undisclosed 10-year-old son and that the Georgia GOP Senate nominee doesn't play an active parenting role in the child's life. In a statement, Walker's campaign said that he has "supported the child and continues to do so ... (and) to suggest that Herschel is 'hiding' the child because he hasn't used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd."

However, court documents uncovered by the Daily Beast show the child's mother was forced to take Walker to court "in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support." And a family friend says Walker sends birthday and Christmas cards, but the child lives 1,500 miles away and has never met or spoken to his half-brother, Christian Walker, 22. Critics pounced with claims of hypocrisy, much in the vein of this tweet cited by the Times by former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers: Walker "out here lecturing black men on fatherhood and ain't seen his kid since Obama's first term."

Walker is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November election in one of the Senate's most high-profile races. The Washington Post notes that Walker also has been dogged by allegations of falsehoods and exaggerations in regard to his claims about his background. For example, Walker has said he was an FBI agent and a cop in Cobb County, Georgia, claims debunked by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Georgia race is neck and neck in the polls, per the Hill. (Read more Herschel Walker stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X