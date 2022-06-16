(Newser) – A virtual public hearing into possible corruption involving Peruvian President Pedro Castillo took a briefly bizarre turn on Wednesday thanks to what the Mirror calls a "lewd gaffe" that made its way into the videoconference. As seen in a clip that's now widely being shared on Twitter and elsewhere, prosecutor Samuel Rojas was in the main square of the Zoom-like call, laying out all the reasons why there should be a probe into Castillo, when suddenly he disappeared and an oiled-up man wearing nothing but an American flag thong and a red bandanna on his head took his place.

The uninvited attendee, identified as Brazilian stripper Ricardo Milos, gyrated onscreen for about eight seconds, with Rojas noting in the background, "They are showing very suggestive images," per Reuters. Milos then disappeared as quickly as he appeared, putting the confused prosecutor back in the spotlight. The hearing was soon halted, as it was determined the Milos video had originated from the user account of Benji Espinosa, one of Castillo's attorneys. Espinosa tells Reuters he has no idea where the video came from, insisting he'd been the victim of a "computer crime."

The breach "shows that the virtual system of the judiciary is vulnerable," he adds. A Latin American news site notes that the clip of Milos—said to also be a model, commercial actor, and "non-porn performer" who has "performed escort services"—is a meme that originated more than a decade ago based on a dance video Milos made. KnowYourMeme.com reports that, as of 2019, Milos was apparently living in Fort Myers, Fla., and raising a teen son, and that he wanted everyone to stop using that meme. At any rate, the internet is having fun with his surprise visit to the Castillo hearing, with one commenter calling the incident "Peru's raunchier version of the 'I'm not a cat, judge' video."