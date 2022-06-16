Herschel Walker Acknowledges 2 More Kids

Senate candidate in Georgia pushes back against criticism
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jun 16, 2022 1:39 PM CDT
Herschel Walker speaks to members of the media after his Republican primary win on May 24 at the Georgian Terrace hotel in Atlanta.   (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

(Newser) – On Wednesday, Herschel Walker acknowledged that he had a young son few people knew about. On Thursday, the GOP Senate candidate in Georgia acknowledged having two more children—a 13-year-old son and an adult daughter, reports the Daily Beast. As the Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes, the issue has gained traction mainly because Walker has publicly criticized absentee fathers in the Black community. The former football star has a fourth child, 22-year-old Christian, who has played a prominent role in his father's political persona over the years. But the existence of the other three children, via different mothers, didn't emerge until this week.

"I have four children. Three sons and a daughter. They’re not 'undisclosed'— they're my kids," Walker said in a statement. "I support them all and love them all." Walker did indeed list the names and ages of all four children when appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition by former President Trump in 2018. That form isn't public, but both the AJC and the Daily Beast recently obtained a copy. Walker fathered his first child, the daughter, when he was in college. It's unclear how big a role he has played in her life and in the lives of his two younger sons.

However, the Daily Beast notes that social media photos show that Walker was present with the 13-year-old son on at least two occasions. In the case of the other newly disclosed son, who's 10, the mother sued Walker successfully to obtain paternity support. In his statement, Walker noted that he listed all his children on the 2018 form. "I've never denied my children," he said. "I just chose not to use them as props to win a political campaign. What parent would want their child involved in garbage, gutter politics like this?" (Read more Herschel Walker stories.)

