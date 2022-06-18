(Newser) – If you're looking for a new pillow at Walmart, you won't find one particular brand anymore on the shelves. The retailer says it has removed all MyPillow products—which include not only pillows, but also sheets, towels, and mattresses—from its brick-and-mortar stores, though a spokesperson tells the Hill that Walmart will continue to sell them online. The confirmation comes after MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell posted clips on his Facebook page going after the retailer for its decision.

Lindell, who's been front and center in promoting former President Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was rigged, tells the Wall Street Journal that Walmart informed him MyPillow products didn't pass muster according to the retailer's internal ratings system. He insists that the decision was really made because of his very vocal criticism of electronic voting machines. "Absolutely disgusting," he says of Walmart, telling Insider that his company's pillows are "one of the top-selling products" in the chain's history.

Lindell says he spoke with a Walmart representative about possibly lowering the price of his pillows, but that apparently didn't pan out. In a Thursday livestream of Steve Bannon's podcast, Lindell said Walmart's move would be a "$10 million hit" to MyPillow, per the Hill; he upped that amount when he spoke with the Journal, saying he expected a loss of $20 million a year. And if Walmart ever wants to sell his products again? "What they did is inexcusable," Lindell tells Insider. "It's cancel culture, and you don't get to come back." (Read more Walmart stories.)