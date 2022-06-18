Osaka Pulls Out of Wimbledon Before It Opens

25-year-old says Achilles injury isn't healed
By Bob Cronin, Newser Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2022 12:10 PM CDT
Japan's Naomi Osaka clenches her fist after scoring a point against Amanda Anisimova of the US during their first round match at the French Open in Paris last month.

(Newser) – For the second straight year, Naomi Osaka has decided to not play Wimbledon. She was listed among the tournament withdrawals Saturday, ESPN reports, and a leg injury was cited as the reason. "There goes my grass dreams," the 24-year-old posted on Instagram. A tweet said, "My Achilles still isn't right so I'll see you next time." Osaka sat out Wimbledon last summer after objecting to the requirements for media appearances, to give herself a mental health break. She left last year's French Open after playing the opening round. This year's Wimbledon begins play on June 27, per the Washington Post.

With her left foot taped because of the tendon injury, Osaka lost in the first round at last month's French Open. She posted a video last week showing her rehabbing on a water treadmill, per the Guardian, adding that "my Achilles is being stubborn still." Osaka, who's won four Grand Slam tournaments, injured her Achilles in May in Spain. "I feel like life keeps dealing cards and you're never gonna be used to them but it's how you adapt to uncomfortable situations that really says stuff about your character," she wrote. "I've been repeating mantras a lot in my head recently." (Read more Naomi Osaka stories.)

