Biden OK After Fall Off Bike

President took a tumble while riding Saturday in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 18, 2022 11:30 AM CDT
President Biden is helped by US Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Saturday.   (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Newser) – President Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but he said he wasn't hurt. "I'm good," he told reporters after US Secret Service Agents quickly helped him up, per the AP. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages. Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail.

Biden, who was wearing a helmet, tumbled when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling on to his back before being helped up. The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who'd gathered to watch him bike. The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

