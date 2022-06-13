As Top Gun Soars, Leah Remini Has a Warning About Tom Cruise

(Newser) – Top Gun: Maverick may be sitting atop the box office (or, at least, near the top since Jurassic World: Dominion premiered), but as far as Leah Remini is concerned, that doesn't mean the world should give Tom Cruise and his religion a pass. "Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology. Don’t let the movie star charm fool you," Remini, herself an ex-Scientologist, tweeted Saturday. Her tweet included a screenshot of a post by Claire Headley, another well-known former Scientologist, who accused Cruise of "crimes against humanity" including "destroying families."

Her family is one of the ones that has been destroyed by Scientology, she continues, accusing Cruise of promoting a "dangerous cult" that forced her to have two abortions and almost cost her her marriage and her life. She says she was tracked down across state lines in an effort to stop her from escaping the church, and also references Cruise's ex, Katie Holmes, and her "extreme efforts to break free." "When is the last time Tom talked to his only biological daughter, Suri?" Headley wonders. "Trust me, Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses that organization perpetrates. I worked with him while I was there." (Read more Tom Cruise stories.)