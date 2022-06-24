Cops: Vince Carter's Wife, Kids Hid During Burglary

(Newser) – Former NBA star Vince Carter's wife called 911 and hid in a bedroom closet with her two children when burglars broke into their home Sunday night, according to a police incident report. Police say Sondi Carter heard "loud noises" from the front of the gated home in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood and heard an unknown number of suspects "rummage through their belongings in different rooms" while she was hiding, People reports. Carter, who retired from the Atlanta Hawks in 2020 after a record-breaking 22 seasons in the NBA, wasn't home at the time.

A responding officer said there was an "unknown black male wearing all black clothing and a mask fleeing from her on foot," who was picked up by an SUV. Police said there was a "large amount of $100 bills spilled on the ground," totalling around $16,000, which Carter said was part of $100,000 he kept in a bag in a closet. Police said they also found two firearms outside the home: a gold Desert Eagle pistol that belonged to Carter and a black Glock 26 pistol that apparently belonged to a suspect. A real estate listing describes the home as a "family compound" with "state of the art" security, including 16 security cameras, the AP reports.