Spears Rep: DUI Arrest 'Completely Inexcusable'

Britney Spears' latest run-in with the law started on a California freeway before dawn, police say. The 44-year-old singer was arrested in Ventura County after officers alleged she was speeding and driving a black BMW 430i "erratically," according to the California Highway Patrol, which says she showed signs of impairment and completed field sobriety tests. Authorities suspect both alcohol and drugs were involved, reports USA Today . TMZ reports the singer was taken to a hospital early Thursday so CHP officers could draw her blood following the late-night traffic stop in Westlake Village, near her home. A court hearing is set for May 4.

"Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life," said a representative who called the arrest "completely inexcusable" in statements to multiple outlets, adding that Spears' family is working on a plan to support her "well-being." The incident follows two traffic stops in 2023, when she was cited for speeding and crossing double-yellow lines and, in both cases, did not have her license on her. Authorities and Spears' camp have not released her reported blood-alcohol level or detailed what penalties she could face if convicted.