Britney Spears Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

Britney Spears spent part of the night in a California jail after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Ventura County on Wednesday, TMZ reports. The 42-year-old singer was taken into custody by the California Highway Patrol around 9:30pm, booked at the county sheriff's department about 3am, and released roughly three hours later, according to inmate records cited by the outlet. She is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, reports Variety . Authorities and Spears' representatives have not publicly commented.

The arrest comes days after a court granted Spears a permanent restraining order against a 51-year-old Louisiana man she accused of years of online harassment and a surprise visit to her Los Angeles home. The man, whom she said had posted "disturbing" messages and had been targeting her online since 2013, was arrested for trespassing at her residence in 2025, per her filing. Spears' driving history includes a 2007 Los Angeles case involving a parked car; misdemeanor charges were dropped after she paid for damages, and she was acquitted of driving without a California license. Shortly after that episode, she lost custody of her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline.