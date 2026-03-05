Bronx Day Care Couple Sentenced for Toddler's Death

The owner of a Bronx day care that doubled as a drug mill could be imprisoned for life after a toddler died in her care after being exposed to drugs, NBC News reports. On Wednesday, a New York judge sentenced Divino Niño day care owner Grei Mendez, 38, and her husband, Felix Herrera Garcia, 37, to 25 years to life for the fentanyl poisoning death of 22-month-old Nicholas Dominici, prosecutors said. A jury previously convicted the pair of second-degree murder and assault after four children at the center were sickened in September 2023; Nicholas died, and three others survived opioid exposure. Nicholas' parents testified that the couple should never leave prison, ABC 7 reports. "I see my heart bleeding from his mouth, the doctors did everything they could to bring him back to life but it was too late, he had been dead for a while," his mother recalled.