20 Dead in S. African Nightclub, and Police Don't Know Cause

(Newser) – Police in a South African city are investigating a mysterious tragedy—at least 20 young adults died Saturday night at a nightclub for reasons that remain unclear. Bodies of the victims, thought to be ages 18 to 20, were found at the Enyobeni Tavern in the city of East London, reports the BBC. A local newspaper, DispatchLive, reported that "bodies are lying strewn across tables, chairs and on the floor; with no obvious signs of injury," per the AFP. A police spokesperson said the investigation is ongoing, and "we do not want to make any speculations at this stage."

Of course, that hasn't stopped all kinds of theories from circulating on social media, and an Eastern Cape provincial official addressed one of them: "It's difficult to believe it's a stampede as there are no visible open wounds to those dead," Unathi Binqose tells the AFP. Authorities say most of those in the nightclub were celebrating what's known as "pens down," the end of high school exams. It's possible the death toll could rise because others remain hospitalized.