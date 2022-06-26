Trump's Public, Private Views on Roe Decision May Be Split

(Newser) – Former President Trump's supporters are praising him in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and Trump himself is publicly celebrating the ruling. But the New York Times reports that Trump's private views appear to be less enthusiastic. At a rally in Illinois on Saturday, Trump took what Fox News describes as a "victory lap." The court "handed down a victory for the Constitution, a victory for the rule of law and above all, a victory for life," Trump told the appreciative crowd in Mendon. That tracks with a statement he put out Friday afternoon in the wake of the decision to scrap abortion protections.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently, were only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said. The Times, however, reports that Trump has privately told people in recent weeks he thinks the move will be "bad for Republicans" and has criticized laws like one in Texas that allows people to sue those who enable abortions as "so stupid."

His statement on Friday not withstanding, Trump also has appeared to be relatively reluctant to accept credit for what's happening. Asked on Fox News Friday whether he deserved praise, for example, Trump responded, "God made the decision." And in May, he told the Times when asked a similar question, "I never like to take credit for anything." Still, that isn't stopping others from praising Trump. "On behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory," GOP Rep. Mary Miller told him at Saturday's rally in Illinois. The crowd, too, chanted, "Thank you, Trump!"