What We Know About the Migrant Truck Deaths

(Newser) – The discovery of more than 40 dead migrants in a truck in San Antonio, Texas, on Monday is the deadliest such incident in US history, reports the Washington Post. As of Tuesday morning, the death toll was at 50, per the AP, but others remained hospitalized. Three suspects are in custody, though police haven't provided details about them. What we know:

Victims: Nearly 100 people were in the tractor-trailer, which was found parked on a remote back road, report the San Antonio Express-News and the Guardian. No victims have yet been identified, but many are believed to have come from Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. "There were no signs of water in the vehicle, and no visible working AC unit on that rig," said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, per the Post. Temperatures in San Antonio were around 100 degrees on Monday. The truck was discovered when nearbys worker heard a call for help. Children are among the victims.

Smuggling route: San Antonio is a "major transit point for migrants making their way from Texas to places across the United States," per the New York Times. In recent months, tens of thousands have passed through the city, say advocates. The site where the truck was found is near Interstate 35, a major truck route from the border.