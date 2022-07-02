Elon Musk Apparently Met the Pope During His Twitter Break

(Newser) – If you've been wondering why Elon Musk has vanished on Twitter as of late, don't fret: He's back. In what the Wall Street Journal calls Musk's "longest stretch without posting on Twitter in nearly five years," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO last posted on the social media platform on June 21. On Friday, he finally broke that hiatus with both a mundane tweet and a surprising one. "Feeling ... perhaps ... a little bored?" an apparently ennui-infused Musk tweeted, though it's unclear if he was writing about himself or posing a question to others online. Fifteen minutes later, Musk cleared away that lethargy and perked things up with a more eyebrow-raising tweet.

"Honored to meet @Pontifex yesterday," Musk posted, showing himself standing next to Pope Francis. Also in the picture are four young men, whom Reuters identifies as Musk's four older sons. Not pictured: his 18-year-old transgender daughter, who has recently expressed a desire to break ties with him. It's not clear where Musk and his brood met with the pontiff, or why. In addition to perhaps feeling bored, Musk also seemed to be feeling nostalgic upon his Twitter return: In addition to his boredom and pope tweets, he posted an old pic of himself and his second ex-wife, Talulah Riley, in Venice. "Talulah designed that dress herself and much of my 40th birthday party," Musk wrote, referring to Riley's outfit. "She is a party genius." (Read more Elon Musk stories.)