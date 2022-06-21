Elon Musk's Transgender Child Doesn't Want His Last Name

(Newser) – One of Elon Musk's five children with his first wife is transgender, and wants to make a clean break from her famous father. Born Xavier Musk, the newly 18-year-old has filed documents to change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The reason given, per TMZ: "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." The last name Wilson comes from her mother, Justine Wilson, with whom Elon Musk had a set of twins and a set of triplets. Musk and Wilson were married from 2000 to 2008. In the documents, the teen also said she wishes to be legally recognized as female.

While Musk has claimed to support transgender people, he has also criticized the use of preferred pronouns, the Los Angeles Times reports. The news came as Tesla laid off both the president of its LGBTQ+ community and a lead involved in the company's diversity and inclusivity programs. Electrek reports the terminations came during a larger wave of layoffs, but that "many" employees involved in Tesla's diversity and inclusivity programs were among those let go. Meanwhile, Musk recently tweeted that "the woke mind virus will destroy civilization" if left unchecked.