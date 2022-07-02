Arredondo Says He's Quitting City Office

(Newser) – The schools police chief blamed for law enforcement's handling of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School says he's resigning from his new position on the Uvalde City Council. Pete Arredondo was elected May 7 and sworn in to office a week after 19 students and two teachers were shot to death May 24 at the school. "After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3," Arredondo told the Uvalde Leader-News. "The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde."

The top Texas police official has said Arredondo was the law enforcement officer most responsible for the much-criticized response to the gunman, per the Texas Tribune. Arrendondo, who has been placed on administrative leave by the school district, has said he didn't consider himself in charge of the scene. He took the oath of office for his council post in secret and has yet to attend a meeting, after the council turned down his request for a leave of absence. The city charter says the council can consider members who miss three straight meetings to have vacated their seat, per the Leader-News.

City officials said they'll decide what to do about the opening once they have confirmation of Arredondo's resignation, per NBC News. As of Saturday, they said they hadn't heard from him. Neither Arredondo's lawyer nor a school district spokesperson could be reached to comment on whether he plans to resign as police chief. That job pays about $90,000, a Texas salary study shows, more than the Uvalde County sheriff or city police chief make. (Read more Pete Arredondo stories.)