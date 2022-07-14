They're Not Together, but Khloe and Tristan Are Having Baby No. 2

(Newser) – Despite the fact that they're no longer together, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having another baby. Any day now, according to sources who spoke to TMZ. In fact, some of the sources say the baby may have already been born, but a Kardashian rep later gave a statement to CNN that seems to indicate that's not accurate. The baby was conceived via surrogate; Kardashian had documented her attempts to conceive a second child through fertility treatments on the family reality show. A source tells People the baby was conceived before Kardashian found out Thompson had fathered a child, born in December, with another woman, and subsequently broke up with him.

Kardashian and Thompson already have one daughter together, 4-year-old True, and Thompson also has a 5-year-old son with an ex-girlfriend and the infant son he fathered while he and Kardashian were together. People's source says Kardashian and Thompson are successfully co-parenting, but have not spoken on a personal level since December. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the Kardashian rep says. "Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family." (Read more Khloe Kardashian stories.)