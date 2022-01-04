Tristan Thompson Admits Fathering Baby Who Is Not Khloe Kardashian's

(Newser) – Tristan Thompson, on-again-off-again boyfriend of Khloe Kardashian, confirmed on Monday night that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby boy. People had reported that the Texas personal trainer was suing the Sacramento Kings player for child support and other costs relating to her pregnancy, and on his Instagram story Monday, Thompson—who previously hit back hard on Nichols' accusations—said a paternity test has confirmed he is indeed the father of the infant, born Dec. 1, Page Six reports. "Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote. "You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years."

Sources say Kardashian, 37, and Thompson, 30, were indeed together when Nichols' child was conceived in March, but they reportedly broke up most recently in June, over other allegations of cheating (Thompson has cheated on Kardashian multiple times, including while she was pregnant with their daughter). Thompson has a 4-year-old son with an ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, and shares 3-year-old daughter True with Kardashian. Kardashian and Thompson are said to be keeping things friendly for their daughter's sake, and Thompson said in his statement that he looks forward to "amicably raising" his son with Nichols. In other Kardashian news, Us reports Kim's ex, Kanye West, was recently spotted with model Julia Fox. Kim is said to be dating Pete Davidson. (Read more Khloe Kardashian stories.)