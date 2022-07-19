Doorbell Video Shows UPS Driver Collapse on Porch

(Newser) – In a disturbing Ring doorbell video, a UPS driver can be seen staggering a bit as he walks toward an Arizona doorway with a package. As he leans down to set it on the porch, he collapses into a first seated, and then prone, position. After lying down, he eventually gets up to ring the doorbell and then returns to his truck. The Scottsdale homeowner who shared the video with news outlets says he wants to raise awareness of the dangers of the severe heat that has plagued Arizona for the past month-plus. On the day in question, temperatures in the area hit 110 degrees Fahrenheit. The homeowner was at work at the time and didn't see the video until the driver had already left his residence; upon viewing it, he called police and UPS to report the incident, NBC News reports.

In a statement, UPS acknowledges that the frequent stops made by its drivers make air conditioning "ineffective." However, it says, drivers are trained for such conditions, Today reports. "Our employee used his training to be aware of his situation and contact his manager for assistance, who immediately provided assistance," the statement says, adding that the worker in question is now "fine." (A grieving father believes heat stroke killed his son, a UPS driver, on the job.)