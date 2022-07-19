(Newser) – An ex-National Security Council official and former White House comms official who served under former President Trump—both of whom resigned shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol—are said to be on the docket for Thursday's hearing on the matter. Sources tell CNN that Matthew Pottinger, Trump's deputy national security adviser, will offer public testimony in the prime-time hearing, as will former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews. Pottinger resigned the same day as the riot, telling those around him that "there was very little for him to consider," a source told CNN at the time.

The New York Times notes that Pottinger was the highest-ranking White House official to give his notice after Jan. 6—he apparently did so right after Trump put up a tweet attacking Mike Pence as the riot was underway—and that he was present in the White House for much of that day. It's believed that his testimony will involve speaking on inside efforts to get Trump to issue a statement addressing the attack. Matthews, meanwhile, was said to have been "deeply disturbed" by the events of Jan. 6, noting in the hours afterward, "Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power."

NBC News notes this will be the first public appearance for Pottinger and Matthews—just two in "a wave of Trump officials" who stepped down after Jan. 6—in front of the House Select Committee probing the happenings of that day. Both have already testified behind closed doors to the committee. Panel members have said that Thursday's hearing will lay out details on what happened during the three-hour stretch between when the riot began and when Trump tried to coax his followers to leave the Capitol. The hearing will begin at 8pm ET on Thursday.