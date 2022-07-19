(Newser) – Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Jan. 6 committee, has tested positive for COVID-19, but the panel will still hold its prime-time hearing on Thursday, according to a spokesman for the panel. Thompson announced Tuesday that he tested positive for the virus on Monday and is experiencing mild symptoms, per the AP. Thompson said he'll be isolating for the next several days, but Jan. 6 committee spokesman Tim Mulvey said the committee's eighth hearing this summer will proceed. He didn't say if Thompson will participate virtually.

The news of Thompson's diagnosis comes as the nine-member panel is preparing for the hearing, which is expected to focus on what former President Donald Trump was doing in the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, for several hours as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol and interrupting the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Two White House aides who resigned immediately afterward are expected to testify. Thursday’s hearing will be the first in the prime-time slot since the June 9 debut that was viewed by an estimated 20 million people.