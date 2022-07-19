Law & Order: Organized Crime Crew Member Fatally Shot on Set

(Newser) – The NYPD is investigating a real crime that happened Tuesday morning on a Law & Order: Organized Crime set in Brooklyn. Police say a 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle around 5:15am, Deadline reports. Police say the man was hit in the face and neck after somebody opened the car door and fired. The crew member was responsible for putting up "No Parking" signs and guarding equipment trucks ahead of filming that was due to happen Tuesday morning, reports the Guardian. Police say the suspect, who was dressed all in black, fled on foot after the shooting.

No arrests have been made and it's not clear whether the gunman had any connection to the victim. Production of the NBCUniversal drama, which is filming its third season, was shut down for the day. "We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," a spokesperson for NBCUniversal said in a statement. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate." Neighbors tell CBS2 that the block is a popular spot for filming cop shows. (Read more Law & Order stories.)