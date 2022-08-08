(Newser) – The husband of a dermatologist in Southern California was feeling lousy for a month and started getting suspicious, say police. The end result: His 45-year-old wife has been arrested and accused of poisoning him, reports the Los Angeles Times. The unidentified husband "sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," said a police statement. Wife Yue Yu was released on $30,000 bond after being arrested in Irvine last week.

Police say the suspicious husband set up a surveillance camera and turned over video evidence implicating his wife of 10 years, per Patch.com and the AP. Yu sees (or saw) patients at Providence Mission Hospital, which appears to have cut ties with her quickly after the arrest. "This incident is a domestic matter [that] occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community that there has been no impact on our patients," the hospital said. The doctor's biography also appears to have been scrubbed from hospital websites. (Read more poisoning stories.)