Michigan AG Seeks Special Prosecutor in 2020 Election Case

(Newser) – The Michigan Attorney General's office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has asked that the Michigan Prosecuting Attorneys Coordinating Council, a state agency, appoint a special prosecutor to consider charges against nine people, including Republican attorney general candidate Matt DePerno, state Rep. Daire Rendon of Lake City and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, the Detroit News reports.

The allegations involve convincing local clerks to hand over voting tabulators, breaking into them, and performing "tests," according to a letter sent Friday by Nessel's chief deputy attorney general, Christina Grossi, to Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The request for a special prosecutor was made because of the potential conflict of interest since Nessel likely will face DePerno in the November election, the AP reports. DePerno, a lawyer, has been endorsed by former President Trump. The political newcomer supports Trump’s false claims about his 2020 loss in the swing state. DePerno was endorsed by Michigan Republicans at their state convention in April.

Five tabulators were taken from Roscommon and Missaukee counties in northern Michigan, and Barry County in western Michigan, according to the petition, which further states that Ben Cotton, Jeff Lenberg, Douglas Logan, and James Penrose "broke into the tabulators and performed ‘tests’ on the equipment." Cotton, Lenberg, Logan and Penrose have all been involved in efforts to question the 2020 election. Cotton, Lenberg and Penrose were cited as experts by DePerno in a lawsuit involving Antrim County. Logan is the founder of Cyber Ninjas. He was involved in a controversial audit of results in Maricopa County, Arizona.