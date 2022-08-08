Kanye West Mocks Davidson After Break-Up

He returns to Instagram to declare 'Skete Davidson' dead
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 8, 2022 1:31 PM CDT
Ye Returns to Instagram to Celebrate Break-Up
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala, Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(Newser) – Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's break-up appears to be amicable—unlike the end of her previous relationship. Ex-husband Kanye West, aka Ye, returned to Instagram Monday to celebrate the split, TMZ reports. He posted a fake New York Times front page with a headline declaring "Skete" Davidson dead at 28. Ye has more than 16 million followers on Instagram but that's currently his only post on the platform—he deleted the others earlier this year, when he was briefly suspended for captioning a photo of Trevor Noah with racial slurs.

While Kardashian and Davidson were dating, Ye wasn't exactly subtle about expressing his displeasure, Fox reports. He regularly ranted about Davidson—and released a Claymation-style music video that showed him kidnapping and burying Skete. Kardashian was declared legally single in March, despite Ye's objections. According to TMZ's sources, the former couple have been getting along recently and have spent time together with their four children. (Read more Kanye West stories.)

