Anne Heche in Worse Condition Than Last Reported

Actress is still unconscious, rep says
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2022 12:00 AM CDT
Anne Heche in Coma After Fiery Crash
Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Anne Heche remains in a coma and has not yet regained consciousness following her Friday car crash in Los Angeles. The actress "has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," her rep tells People. Heche's car caught fire after it ran into a house, which then also caught fire, destroying all of the resident's belongings. Heche was briefly conscious (but in bad shape) immediately following the crash but has been unconscious since shortly afterward, her rep says. Initial reports said she had been upgraded to stable condition, but her rep says she remains in critical condition, ABC 7 reports.

Heche was tested for drugs and alcohol following the crash; authorities reportedly obtained a warrant to test her blood, which is common practice for a suspected DUI investigation when a driver is unconscious. Heche is also reportedly under investigation regarding a possible hit-and-run at another residence shortly before the crash. Heche's loved ones, including her partner of more than a decade until they broke up in 2018, have been airing their well wishes for the actress. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight," wrote James Tupper alongside a photo of Heche with the 13-year-old son they share. Heche is also mom to a 20-year-old son from another relationship. (Read more Anne Heche stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X