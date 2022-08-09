Anne Heche in Worse Condition Than Last Reported

(Newser) – Anne Heche remains in a coma and has not yet regained consciousness following her Friday car crash in Los Angeles. The actress "has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," her rep tells People. Heche's car caught fire after it ran into a house, which then also caught fire, destroying all of the resident's belongings. Heche was briefly conscious (but in bad shape) immediately following the crash but has been unconscious since shortly afterward, her rep says. Initial reports said she had been upgraded to stable condition, but her rep says she remains in critical condition, ABC 7 reports.

Heche was tested for drugs and alcohol following the crash; authorities reportedly obtained a warrant to test her blood, which is common practice for a suspected DUI investigation when a driver is unconscious. Heche is also reportedly under investigation regarding a possible hit-and-run at another residence shortly before the crash. Heche's loved ones, including her partner of more than a decade until they broke up in 2018, have been airing their well wishes for the actress. "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight," wrote James Tupper alongside a photo of Heche with the 13-year-old son they share. Heche is also mom to a 20-year-old son from another relationship. (Read more Anne Heche stories.)