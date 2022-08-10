Army: 2 Soldiers Dead in Weather-Related Incident

They were training on Georgia mountain
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 10, 2022 2:02 PM CDT
Army: 2 Soldiers Dead in Weather-Related Incident
Yonah Mountain is about 70 miles northeast of Atlanta and 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning.   (Wikipedia/Tclo8899)

(Newser) – Two soldiers based at Fort Benning, Georgia, died and three others were injured in a weather-related incident Tuesday during training on a mountain in the northern part of the state, Army officials say. An Army spokesperson told Fox 5 that the deceased soldiers, whose names have not yet been released, were at Yonah Mountain for a training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence. The injured soldiers were treated by Army personnel before being transported to a hospital.

Details about what happened have not been released. Fox 5 reports that there was a severe thunderstorm with winds gusts of over 60mph over the mountain Tuesday, The Army conducts training on Yonah Mountain including the Ranger School’s Mountain Phase. Soldiers who train on the mountain typically will report out of Camp Merrill in the northern part of the state, the AP reports. This is the second deadly incident involving soldiers stationed in Georgia in the past month. In late July, Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark was killed by a lightning strike at Fort Gordon near Augusta. Nine other soldiers were also injured in the incident.

