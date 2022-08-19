AirTag in 'Lost' Bag Leads to Arrest of Baggage Handler

(Newser) – In this summer of airport chaos, lots of travelers are putting Bluetooth tracking devices inside their checked luggage in case the bags get lost, notes the New York Times. In this case, one such device—an Apple AirTag—led to the arrest of an airport baggage handler in Florida. As the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office explains in a release, a woman who flew into the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport on Aug. 4 reported that her bag with about $1,600 worth of items never turned up. Less than a week later, another traveler at the same airport reported that more than $15,000 in jewelry and other items were stolen from his bag, reports the Northwest Florida Daily News.

The big break in the investigation came about two weeks later, when the first traveler received a notification that her AirTag was active in the town of Mary Esther near the airport. Police cross-referenced the information with the addresses of airport workers, then visited the home of 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca. Police say they found the jewelry and other missing items at his residence, and he has been charged with two counts of felony grand theft. He allegedly admitted removing the AirTag from the first bag when he found it. (Read more luggage stories.)