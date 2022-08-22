A Dance Fest Emerges in 'Solidarity With Sanna'

(Newser) – Sanna Marin's political rivals may be up in arms about her dance routines at parties, but women in Finland and beyond are now lending their support to the Finnish prime minister with pictures and videos of their own. After footage of the 36-year-old dancing at a private party over the summer leaked to the public, Marin received flak for what some said was unbecoming behavior that may have even put national security at risk, with at least one pol saying she should take a drug test. Now, on social media, "hundreds of Finnish women" are posting photos and video of themselves drinking, dancing, and partying, many using the hashtag #SolidarityWithSanna, reports the Guardian.

The BBC features a compilation of a few of those clips. Women outside of Finland also jumped into the dance fest, including a group of female staffers from the Danish magazine Alt for Damerne. "Our first idea was to write a column or editorial, but then we thought, let's do this with some kind of humor and show that we all have those clips on our camera roll that [weren't] supposed to see the light of day," Rikke Dal Stottrup, the publication's editor-in-chief, tells NPR.

As for that drug test: Marin, the world's youngest serving prime minister, says she took one Friday "for my own legal protection and to clear up any doubts," and that the results will be available in about a week, per Insider. "Even in my teenage years I have not used any kind of drugs," she told reporters. (Read more Sanna Marin stories.)