(Newser) – Women's Equality Day was celebrated in the US on Friday, commemorating the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. There's been significant progress in terms of women's equality since, but the scales still aren't completely balanced, and some states are earning higher marks than others on that front. WalletHub wanted to see where women have a better shot at equal treatment, so it looked at 17 metrics across all 50 states, in three main categories: workplace environment, which includes disparities in income, entrepreneurship, job security, and unemployment rates, among others; education and health (think gaps in advanced educational attainment and math test scores); and political empowerment, which examines disparities tied to lawmakers serving both locally and nationally. New Mexico shows up at the top of the list, while Utah comes in last. Here are the other states that round out the top and bottom 10:

Best States

New Mexico (No. 1 in "Workplace Environment" category) Nevada (No. 1 in "Political Empowerment" category) California New York Vermont West Virginia (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category) Hawaii Maine Massachusetts Michigan

Alabama Texas Kansas Colorado Tennessee South Carolina Oklahoma Idaho Georgia Utah (last in "Education & Health" category)