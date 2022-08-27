This Is the Best State for Women's Equality

New Mexico takes No. 1 spot in WalletHub's rankings; Utah is last
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 27, 2022 10:00 AM CDT
Here Are the Best, Worst States for Women's Equality
Women will find the most equitable treatment in New Mexico, according to WalletHub.   (Getty Images/Drazen Zigic)

(Newser) – Women's Equality Day was celebrated in the US on Friday, commemorating the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. There's been significant progress in terms of women's equality since, but the scales still aren't completely balanced, and some states are earning higher marks than others on that front. WalletHub wanted to see where women have a better shot at equal treatment, so it looked at 17 metrics across all 50 states, in three main categories: workplace environment, which includes disparities in income, entrepreneurship, job security, and unemployment rates, among others; education and health (think gaps in advanced educational attainment and math test scores); and political empowerment, which examines disparities tied to lawmakers serving both locally and nationally. New Mexico shows up at the top of the list, while Utah comes in last. Here are the other states that round out the top and bottom 10:

Best States

  1. New Mexico (No. 1 in "Workplace Environment" category)
  2. Nevada (No. 1 in "Political Empowerment" category)
  3. California
  4. New York
  5. Vermont
  6. West Virginia (No. 1 in "Education & Health" category)
  7. Hawaii
  8. Maine
  9. Massachusetts
  10. Michigan

Worst States
  1. Alabama
  2. Texas
  3. Kansas
  4. Colorado
  5. Tennessee
  6. South Carolina
  7. Oklahoma
  8. Idaho
  9. Georgia
  10. Utah (last in "Education & Health" category)
See the rest of WalletHub's rankings here. (Read more equality stories.)

