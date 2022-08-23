Report Puts a Number on Trump's Classified Documents

(Newser) – The latest New York Times story about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid revolves around a key number: 300. As in, that's how many classified documents the government has retrieved in total from former President Trump since he left office. The first was a batch of 150 recovered by the National Archives from Trump's Florida estate early in the year, followed by a second set turned over by Trump aides in June. The number of sensitive documents in play after these first two retrievals "ignited intense concern at the Justice Department" and prompted the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago this month, during which another 11 boxes of classified material was retrieved.

The Times account is the most specific to date on the volume of classified documents Trump took with him from the White House, some of which had the highest level of classification. Trump's defenders have made the case that he had standing orders to declassify any such documents. The Times story doesn't have much new on the types of documents retrieved, though previous reports have said agents were particularly concerned about nuclear information. On Monday, Trump's eldest son joked about that while ridiculing the search itself.

“By the way, for the record, I’d say that if Donald Trump actually still had the nuclear codes, it’d probably be good,” Donald Trump Jr. said at a campaign rally for Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, per HuffPost. “Our enemies might actually be like, ‘OK, maybe let’s not mess with them,’ unlike when they look at Joe Biden and they say, ‘You know what? We should attack now.’” (The former president wants a judge to block the Justice Department from reviewing the seized material for the time being.)