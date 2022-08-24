Biden Reveals His Plan for Canceling Student Loan Debt

(Newser) – On Wednesday President Biden made good on his campaign promise to ease the burden of federal student loan debt. Under Biden's plan, many Americans will be granted $10,000 in debt cancellation; those with the greatest financial need could see an additional $10,000 wiped away. The specifics, per a tweet from the president and the AP:

Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, will be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government will cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt.