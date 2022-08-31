(Newser) – As recently as 2017, William Morrison was an Ohio schools superintendent. On Thursday, he was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap two children in Huntington, W. Va. The Columbus Dispatch reports the 59-year-old, who now lives in that city, allegedly pulled up to a 9-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl he didn't know on Aug. 17 and offered them $20 to babysit. The children reportedly got in the vehicle. Police say that after driving for some time, Morrison stopped and asked the boy to get out to look at one of the car's tires; when he did so, Morrison allegedly took off, refusing the girl's demands to let her out.

The AP reports she began crying, and Morrison allegedly offered to increase the pay to $100. The girl was reportedly able to open one of the car's doors within a few blocks and exit the Subaru Forester. NBC News reports neither child was injured. Police had photos of the vehicle and arrested Morrison just over a week later; he has been charged with two felony counts of kidnapping. Morrison had been superintendent of the Columbus-area Hamilton Local School District but was released from his contract in 2017 after crack cocaine was found in his car.