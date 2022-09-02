UN Forecasts a Population Milestone in 2050

(Newser) – Viewed solely in terms of population numbers, it's long been a man's world. Last year, for example, men outnumbered women worldwide by 44 million, notes the Pew Research Center. However, a new UN projection sees the gap narrowing relatively quickly, and it forecasts a roughly equal number of men and women by 2050. The trend is expected to continue after that, with the number of women on track to surpass that of men in the subsequent decades.

Pew notes the demographic factors at play behind the gains of women, with a major one being that the world population continues to age. The median global age is now about 30, up from 22 in 1950, and it's expected to be at 35 by 2050. Generally speaking, women live longer than men, and thus their numbers are rising in comparison. While all of the above is true worldwide, Pew also notes that women already outnumber men in the US, with 98 males for every 100 females. By 2050, US men are expected to narrow the gap to 99:100. (Among industrialized nations, Japan has the biggest gender gap.)