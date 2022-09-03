Commuters in This City Have It the Worst

New York City claims the most commuting stress, Virginia Beach the least, per new report
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 3, 2022 10:00 AM CDT
Here Are the 10 Best, Worst US Cities for Commuters
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Marjan_Apostolovic)

(Newser) – When you're exhausted and cranky before you even get to work ... well, welcome to the world of commuting. One US city in particular, which already had a reputation for a grind of a commute, now has the dubious honor of officially being deemed the city with the most stressful one, reports FOX 5. New York City's No. 1 ranking comes courtesy of a new report out by Resume.io, which used a "sentiment analysis" tool called TensiStrength to examine hundreds of commuting-related tweets with an eye toward which cities popped up the most, and in what way. The Big Apple shot to the top of the "most stressful" list, with 45% of tweets related to commuting there having a negative slant. Virginia Beach, Va., came in as the least stressful commute. See where other cities fell in the rankings:

Cities With Most Stressful Commutes

  1. New York City
  2. Baton Rouge, La.
  3. Jersey City, NJ
  4. Concord, Calif.
  5. Cleveland
  6. Columbia, SC
  7. Boston
  8. Santa Clarita, Calif.
  9. San Antonio, Texas
  10. Arlington, Va.
Cities With Least Stressful Commutes
  1. Virginia Beach, Va.
  2. Omaha, Neb.
  3. Madison, Wis.
  4. Tucson, Ariz.
  5. Boise, Idaho
  6. Lansing, Mich.
  7. Greensboro, NC
  8. Gilbert, Ariz.
  9. Honolulu
  10. Miami
Want to stay away from stress overall? These cities have too much of it. (Read more commute stories.)

