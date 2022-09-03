Commuters in This City Have It the Worst

(Newser)
–
When you're exhausted and cranky before you even get to work ... well, welcome to the world of commuting. One US city in particular, which already had a reputation for a grind of a commute, now has the dubious honor of officially being deemed the city with the most stressful one, reports FOX 5. New York City's No. 1 ranking comes courtesy of a new report out by Resume.io, which used a "sentiment analysis" tool called TensiStrength to examine hundreds of commuting-related tweets with an eye toward which cities popped up the most, and in what way. The Big Apple shot to the top of the "most stressful" list, with 45% of tweets related to commuting there having a negative slant. Virginia Beach, Va., came in as the least stressful commute. See where other cities fell in the rankings:
Cities With Most Stressful Commutes
Cities With Least Stressful Commutes
- New York City
- Baton Rouge, La.
- Jersey City, NJ
- Concord, Calif.
- Cleveland
- Columbia, SC
- Boston
- Santa Clarita, Calif.
- San Antonio, Texas
- Arlington, Va.
- Virginia Beach, Va.
- Omaha, Neb.
- Madison, Wis.
- Tucson, Ariz.
- Boise, Idaho
- Lansing, Mich.
- Greensboro, NC
- Gilbert, Ariz.
- Honolulu
- Miami
