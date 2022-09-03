Commuters in This City Have It the Worst

(Newser) – When you're exhausted and cranky before you even get to work ... well, welcome to the world of commuting. One US city in particular, which already had a reputation for a grind of a commute, now has the dubious honor of officially being deemed the city with the most stressful one, reports FOX 5. New York City's No. 1 ranking comes courtesy of a new report out by Resume.io, which used a "sentiment analysis" tool called TensiStrength to examine hundreds of commuting-related tweets with an eye toward which cities popped up the most, and in what way. The Big Apple shot to the top of the "most stressful" list, with 45% of tweets related to commuting there having a negative slant. Virginia Beach, Va., came in as the least stressful commute. See where other cities fell in the rankings:



Cities With Most Stressful Commutes

New York City Baton Rouge, La. Jersey City, NJ Concord, Calif. Cleveland Columbia, SC Boston Santa Clarita, Calif. San Antonio, Texas Arlington, Va.

Virginia Beach, Va. Omaha, Neb. Madison, Wis. Tucson, Ariz. Boise, Idaho Lansing, Mich. Greensboro, NC Gilbert, Ariz. Honolulu Miami