Police: Child Intentionally Left in Hot Car for 5 Hours

(Newser) – A 1-year-old is dead after being left in a hot car in Ohio, and his father has been charged with his murder. CBS News reports Landon Parrot, 19, arrived at the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Thursday with his unresponsive child. Police who arrived to question Parrot allege he gave conflicting answers. After police obtained additional information, New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin wrote on Facebook that Parrot "confessed to detectives what had happened to his son."

"The child passed away after being left in the car unattended for approximately 5 hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees," continued Goodwin. "During the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house." In addition to the murder charge, Parrot faces two counts of endangering children and an involuntary manslaughter charge. He is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond. CNN reports it is the 22nd hot-car death of 2022 based on data from noheatstroke.org. (A boy recently died in a hot car parked outside a Texas elementary school.)