Wild NYC Car Chase Ends in Robbery

(Newser) – A wild car chase on Manhattan's Upper East Side ended in a robbery and police say the suspects are still at large. Video of the Saturday afternoon incident shows a black Mercedes-Benz chasing a silver Toyota Rav-4 and slamming into it, pushing it onto a stretch of sidewalk, NBC New York reports. After the Toyota driver managed to make it back onto the road, the vehicle was T-boned by the Mercedes and it spun around, coming to a stop in a bus lane. Witnesses tell the New York Daily News that after one of the Toyota's tires popped, a man emerged from the Mercedes with a gun.

Witnesses say that after the gunman banged on one of the Toyota's windows with the weapon, the driver got out with his hands up and the gunman snatched a bag from inside the vehicle before running back to the Mercedes, which sped off. Police say around $20,000 was stolen from the 55-year-old driver. The damaged Mercedes was found a few blocks away. A witness tells the Daily News he saw three men run from the vehicle toward a nearby subway station. Police believe the robbers and the victim knew each other, ABC7 reports. Amazingly, nobody was injured.