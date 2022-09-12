(Newser) – Three children died after being found on a New York City beach early Monday, and police believe they were drowned by their mother. The children—a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, and a 3-month-old boy—were discovered on Brooklyn's Coney Island beach shortly after 3am and taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead, a police spokesperson said, per the AP. The New York Daily News reports that a relative had called 911 not long before that, expressing concern about the kids and their mother. Police say before the children were found, cops encountered the 30-year-old woman about 2 miles away, on the Brighton Beach boardwalk.

Police say the mother had no shoes on and appeared intoxicated and emotionally disturbed. The kids hadn't been seen since midnight, and so authorities set off to track them down. The New York Post has photos from the tragic scene when they were finally found, with bystanders crying and first responders carrying the children off the beach. Doctors at Coney Island Hospital tried for hours to save them, but all three were pronounced dead just after 5:30am. The mother was taken to a local police station for questioning. Police planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday morning. (Read more drowning stories.)