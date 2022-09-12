Michigan Man Killed Wife and Dog. Daughter Blames QAnon

(Newser) – The daughter of a man who was killed in a shootout with police in Michigan said her father "had been struggling with mental issues after embracing conspiracy theories," according to the Detroit News. Police were called to the Walled Lake community in Oakland County around 4am Sunday, where they heard gunshots and soon encountered Igor Lanis, 53, leaving his home with a pump-action shotgun in hand, per NBC News. In a statement on Facebook, police said Lanis fired on officers, who returned fire, killing the suspect. Officers then found a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds to her legs. They also found a 56-year-old woman and the family dog dead from multiple gunshots.

The victims were identified by the suspect’s daughter, Rebecca Lanis, who was not present at the time of the shooting. She told Detroit News her mother, Tina Lanis, was killed, and her sister, Rachel Lanis, remained hospitalized with “super traumatic injuries." As for her father, Rebecca Lanis said his mental health had deteriorated ever since Trump lost in 2020. "The internet ruined him" she wrote on the subreddit QAnonCasualties.

"He kept reading conspiracy theories about the stolen election, Trump, vaccines, etc.," Rebecca Lanis wrote. She went on to tell Detroit News that "right-wing extremism is not funny, and people need to watch their relatives ... because this is out of control." Per ClickOnDetroit, Igor Lanis had no prior criminal record; shocked neighbors said they knew him mainly as the "guy with the fluffy white dog."