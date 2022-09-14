Package Detonates as Northeastern Professor Opens It

(Newser) – A package exploded at Northeastern University Tuesday, leaving a staff member with minor injuries. The professor was opening the package when it detonated on the Boston campus, CNN reports. The 45-year-old was treated for injuries to his hand. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not said how the package arrived on campus. They also have not speculated on a motive, but they say the campus is secure. The building the package had been delivered to, Holmes Hall, was evacuated and a bomb squad was on the scene. The FBI was also assisting local authorities with the investigation.

"I take very seriously that this city is home to everyone's young people. ... We want to make sure to emphasize that this is of the utmost priority, the safety and well-being of all our young people here," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said. A second, similar package found at the same location was determined by the bomb squad to be safe, NBC Boston reports, and a report of another suspicious package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts was found to be unfounded. Evening classes in some Northeastern buildings were canceled, and people were being asked to avoid the area. Other nearby universities are monitoring their own campuses and have asked staff members to exercise vigilance, ABC 7 reports. (Read more Northeastern stories.)