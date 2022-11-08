Ted Cruz's Booze Chucker Won't Face Charges

UPDATE

Jan 9, 2023 8:19 AM CST

A guy who threw two unopened cans of alcohol at Ted Cruz won't face charges after all. A grand jury opted not to indict Joseph Halm Arcidiacono for chucking the cans at the senator during a victory parade for the Houston Astros last year, reports the Houston Chronicle. Halm later apologized, called himself an "idiot," and said he meant no malice. He claims he wanted to see Cruz catch the cans and chug them, as athletes sometimes do in such parades.

Nov 8, 2022 4:52 PM CST

Houston police have identified and arrested the man accused of pitching not one, but two unopened cans of White Claw alcoholic seltzer at Sen. Ted Cruz. Per local NBC affiliate KPRC2, the incident occurred Monday afternoon during a massive celebratory parade for the Houston Astros, who beat the Phillies Saturday night to win the World Series. Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, was charged with aggravated assault, a felony. He was released from custody on a $40,000 bond but is expected back in court on Wednesday. According to court documents, prosecutors say he "used and exhibited a deadly weapon, namely an unopened metal beverage can."

Per ABC13, Arcidiacono’s public defender asked for a $100 bond, arguing that the cans did not have the "capability of causing death or serious bodily injury," in part because Arcidiacono was standing about 20 feet away when he threw them. According to Fox News, Cruz was 'loudly booed" in one section of the parade route before Arcidiacono chucked the cans. While a Houston Police tweet says the Republican senator was "struck in the chest/neck area," it’s not clear in eyewitness video where he was hit. Also per ABC13, the first can missed the senator entirely, but the second appeared destined for his head before he raised his arm to deflect it. In the video, another man on the float—presumably a staffer—can be seen reaching in front of Cruz to help deflect the incoming can.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Cruz wrote, "As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm." As Politico notes, it’s not the first time Cruz has been jeered in public in recent times, including a chorus of boos at Yankee Stadium in October. The incident also comes in the wake of the violent attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and ongoing fears of politically motivated violence across the country. (Read more Ted Cruz stories.)