GOP Clinches House, Splitting Congress for Next 2 Years

More than a week after Election Day, Republicans clinched control of the House of Representatives on Wednesday, setting up split control of Congress for the next two years. California Rep. Mike Garcia was projected to hold onto his seat, per the AP, giving the GOP a House majority. Garcia makes 218 Republicans in the chamber, though all the races aren't settled yet. Republicans are on track for their smallest majority of the 21st century, reminiscent of the nine-seat edge it had in 2001, per the AP.

With Democrats keeping control of the Senate, neither party is looking at smooth sailing in the second half of Biden's term, per the Washington Post. The GOP, whose members have mounted challenges to their leaders in both chambers, will in effect have a veto over Biden's legislation and broad subpoena power it can use in investigations of Biden, which it has promised to launch. Democrats in the Senate will have the votes to confirm the president's judicial appointments. On the other side, Speaker Nancy Pelosi will no longer shepherd Democratic legislation. "House Republicans delivered on our promise to fire Nancy Pelosi and serve as a check on Joe Biden's disastrous agenda," Rep. Tom Emmer, who led the House campaign for Republicans, said Wednesday, per the New York Times. (Read more 2022 midterms stories.)