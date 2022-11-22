Leno Released From Hospital in Time for Thanksgiving

Jay Leno has been released from a Los Angeles burn center, more than a week after he suffered serious burns in a gasoline fire at his garage. "I am pleased with Jay's progress, and I am optimistic that he will make a full recovery," Dr. Peter Grossman of the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement, per Deadline. The center said the 72-year-old former Tonight Show host will receive follow-up care for burns to his face, chest, and hands. Leno received second- and third-degree burns in the Nov. 12 fire and underwent a surgical excision and grafting procedure during his stay at the burn center, People reports.

Last week, Grossman said there was no sign of nerve damage. "Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the center said Monday, adding that Leno is "looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday." Leno says a friend's quick thinking may have saved his life when he was sprayed with gas while fixing the fuel line 1907 White Steam Car and a spark triggered an explosion. (Read more Jay Leno stories.)