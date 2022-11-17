Burn Center Doctor Gives Update on Jay Leno's Condition

Despite what the doctor treating him calls "significant" burns, Jay Leno is still Jay Leno: "He’s walking around, he’s cracking jokes," Dr. Peter Grossman said at a Wednesday press conference, adding that the comedian and former late night host has been "incredibly kind" to staff at the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he's being treated, and even passed out cookies to children being treated there. After a gasoline fire burned Leno, a car collector, as he worked underneath a car this weekend, he was taken first to a hospital and then to the burn center. Grossman says the 72-year-old has second-degree burns, and possibly some third-degree, to his face, hands, and chest, CNN reports.

Leno has already had a a surgical excision and grafting procedure and will have a second later this week, USA Today reports. "Some of the burns to the face are a little deeper and a little more concerning. ... We’re hoping we can keep them from progressing by using these alternate treatments, including good wound care and hyperbaric oxygen and aggressive surgical management," Grossman said. "His injuries are serious, his condition is good. I do anticipate him making a full recovery." There is no evidence of nerve injury, People reports. But, Grossman added, "Whether there'll be remnants of his injury, it's still way too early to tell." In his own statement, Leno said, "I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet." (Read more Jay Leno stories.)