A 2nd Club Q Hero Speaks Out

The world is hearing from another Club Q hero for the first time. One of the patrons who helped Army veteran Richard Fierro subdue the suspect accused of killing five in a mass shooting at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado released a statement Sunday, CNN reports. Thomas James, a US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class, says, "I simply wanted to save the family I found. If I had my way, I would shield everyone I could from the nonsensical acts of hate in the world, but I am only one person. Thankfully, we are family, and family looks after one another. We came a long way from Stonewall. Bullies aren’t invincible. I want to support everyone who has known the pain and loss that have been all too common these past few years."

"My thoughts are with those we lost on Nov. 19, and those who are still recovering from their injuries," James' statement continues. "To the youth I say be brave. Your family is out there. You are loved and valued. So, when you come out of the closet, come out swinging." James was among those injured in the attack and is recovering at a hospital in the area. The third person who took part in subduing the suspect was a trans woman, not a drag queen as was originally reported, TMZ reports. As for Fierro, his family-owned Atrevida Beer Company reopened Friday, and on Saturday, he thanked the community for its support, telling CNN, "It was more beautiful as a person to see the variance, the difference, the diversity, the inclusion of everyone there. Everybody in the same room just having some joy and enjoying a beer." (Read more Club Q shooting stories.)