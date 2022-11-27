Juveniles Charged in Boy's Russian Roulette Death

A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to reports by Mississippi-based WLBT. He was reported missing before his body was found in an abandoned house. Police arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday, per the AP. Police said the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder. An investigation is ongoing, police said. (Read more Russian roulette stories.)