Juveniles Charged in Boy's Russian Roulette Death

12-year-old was found in abandoned house
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 27, 2022 10:50 AM CST
Juveniles Charged in Boy's Russian Roulette Death
   (Getty/Joe_Potato)

A 12-year-old boy is dead after playing Russian roulette with peers in Jackson, Mississippi, police say. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn identified the boy as Markell Noah, according to reports by Mississippi-based WLBT. He was reported missing before his body was found in an abandoned house. Police arrested two juveniles and one adult Friday, per the AP. Police said the two juveniles are being charged with murder and the adult is being charged with accessory after the fact of murder. An investigation is ongoing, police said. (Read more Russian roulette stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X