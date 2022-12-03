Pele Tells Fans He Has Hope

From a Brazilian hospital, Pele assured supporters Saturday that he's "strong, with a lot of hope." The soccer great issued the statement on social media after reports that his health was worsening and World Cup fans in Qatar expressed support for his recovery, CNN reports. Pele said he follows his treatment, and the hospital said his health is stable. "I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy," his statement said. "And watch Brazil in the World Cup too!"

Pele, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, reportedly because of general swelling and cardiac issues, as well as to regulate his chemotherapy medication, per Yahoo Sports. The hospital said Friday that he'd responded to antibiotic treatment for a respiratory infection and had a "general improvement" in his health. He's been under treatment for cancer since September 2021, when a tumor was removed from his colon. Vinicius Jr., who's on Brazil's World Cup team in Qatar, posted a "stay strong" message to Pele, as did former Brazilian star Rivaldo. "I want to keep everyone calm and positive," said a statement on Pele's Instagram account. (Read more soccer stories.)